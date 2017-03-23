By Matt Stensland

Steamboat Springs police arrested a Dinosaur man they suspect broke into cars at Shadow Run condos.

Francesco G. Godina, 24, was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a dangerous weapon.

At about 11 p.m., police were called to a report of a man who had entered several cars in the parking lot.

Godina was leaving in a car when police contacted him.

Godina seemed nervous, and he was wearing the clothing described by a

Via:: Steamboat Today