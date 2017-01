Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

2:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 2000 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

6:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance between a mother and her son in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

9:53 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today