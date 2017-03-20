Bud Werner Memorial Library, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and the Community Agriculture Alliance present a free screening of the documentary “At the Fork” with discussion about food production at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave. This is a free community film in honor of Ag Appreciation Week.

Filmmaker and omnivore John Papola, with his vegetarian wife, Lisa Versaci, offer a timely and unbiased look at how …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today