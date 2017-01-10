By Scott Franz

Dog advocates in Steamboat Springs are hoping to secure a third off-leash area for their canines inside the city limits.

But before the new off-leash area at Whistler Park goes beyond the conceptual phase, the city wants to hear from residents about the idea.

Steamboat Digs Dogs spokeswoman Kathy Connell acknowledged Tuesday some neighbors have expressed concerns about parking if the park is utilized more during the winter.

The city does not plow the small parking lot near

