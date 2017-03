By Scott Franz

A 40-space parking area, benches, trees, a water source and a separate play area for small dogs are among the improvements a canine advocacy group is proposing to add to Rita Valentine Park.

But when three latest concepts for park improvements are unveiled to the public at an open house at the Steamboat Grand on Wednesday evening, it might be the proposed fence around the park that gets people talking.

"To fence or not to fence is

