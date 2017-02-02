By Laura Tyler/For Steamboat Today

For our canine walking buddies, sociability is the number-one personality trait required to have good off-leash encounters with other dogs. A social dog avoids conflict and is not reactive. He or she gives good communication signals to other oncoming off-leash dogs. What does this look like?

Often, there is the classic play bow described as lowering the front end of the body while the back end is raised and the tail is …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today