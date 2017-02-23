By Laura Tyler/For Steamboat Today

Sandra Kruczek and I will finish this semester’s Head Start Puppy Class this week. I can’t think of too many things that make me happier than spending six weeks watching these amazing puppies grow, both physically and “intellectually.” I use that word light-heartedly. They are puppies, after all.

We've been teaching these classes for 25 years. We continue to learn from both the puppies and the people. Science and technology have brought

