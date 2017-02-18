By Joel Reichenberger

They came close, oh so close, but Saturday night’s championship finals at the state wrestling tournament in Denver’s Pepsi Center proved to be magical for someone else.

A trio of Routt County wrestlers, one from each of the area’s three schools, made the finals, highlighting what was one of the best county performances at the state tournament in a decade.

Jace Logan, a sophomore 152-pounder from Soroco, and Hayden Johnson, Steamboat’s 160-pound junior, both made the finals …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today