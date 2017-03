Thursday, March 30, 2017

10 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help with an unattended death in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Circle.

3:24 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a driver who was weaving and almost caused a crash in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. The driver was contacted and given a warning.

5:33 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called …read more

