Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

1:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of two men fighting at Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road. They were seen running away, but officers were able to contact them.

9:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today