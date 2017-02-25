Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

1:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance outside a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. A drunken man broke a window at a neighboring business, causing $3,000 worth of damage. The man also reportedly fought with a bouncer. The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

7:03 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today