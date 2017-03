Saturday, March 4, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near the intersection of Central Park Drive and Pine Grove Road.

12:17 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist near the intersection of Ore House Plaza and Pine Grove Road.

1:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today