Sunday, Jan. 22, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a liquor violation at the dorms at Colorado Mountain College.

11:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to the base of Steamboat Ski Area to assist ski patrol with an injured skier or rider. Responders were called back two more times on Sunday.

12:24 a.m. Officers were called to a report of …read more

