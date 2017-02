Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

2:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken person at the Gondola Transit Center. The person was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

8:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of fireworks at Fifth and Pine streets. Police could not find them.

9:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. The driver had …read more

