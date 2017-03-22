By Matt Stensland

Hayden School District’s new superintendent Christie Bloomquist says she quickly learned that this community was the right fit.

“What attracted me to Hayden was the small town community and what they had to offer,” Bloomquist said.

Bloomquist won over the school board and will start her new job July 1.

“We just really were pleased with her experience and preparation for the position,” school board president Brian Hoza said.

Bloomquist earned her doctorate in curriculum and instruction in 2016 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today