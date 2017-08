Eazy-E‘s widow, Tomica Woods-Wright, is suing her stepson, Eric Darnell Wright, among others, for trademark infringement over his use of the Ruthless Records name and N.W.A.

Per the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Eazy-E’s Widow Sues Stepson Over Ruthless Records, N.W.A Trademarks

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone