By Scott Franz

Marijuana is still a budding industry in Steamboat Springs.

City sales tax records show the industry sold about $10.8 million in product last year and added $431,113 to the sales tax coffers.

Medical and retail pot sales grew by 18 percent, or about $1.6 million, last year compared to 2015.

And the sales have come a long way since 2014, when $6.8 million of product was sold.

“I just still think Colorado is getting a lot of marijuana tourism,” …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today