Dear Editor,

Just a neighborly reminder that we the voters of the fair city of Steamboat Springs between 2012 and 2016 provided $7 million in corporate welfare (AKA quarter percent sales tax) to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.

And what was the result of our economic benevolence? Our corporate neighbor up on the mountain “stuck it” to grandma and grandpa with a 37 percent two-year price increase.

Beware the grey ides of November; another boondoggle is on the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today