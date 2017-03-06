By Tom Ross

A spokesperson for Yampa Valley Electric Association confirmed at mid-afternoon Monday that it was a fire in a piece of equipment close to a substation north of Steamboat Springs that led to a disruption of power at 6:47 p.m. Sunday night.

The incident caused 2,000 members of the rural electric cooperative to be without electricity for more than two hours in some cases.

“Crews found that a piece of equipment had failed on our transmission line …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today