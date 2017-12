Eminem‘s new album Revival will feature collaborations with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Pink and more. Revival is scheduled for release December 15th.

The rapper unveiled the Revival track list on social media. The 19-song LP opens with the previously-released

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Eminem Taps Beyonce, Ed Sheeran for New Album ‘Revival’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone