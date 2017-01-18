President-Elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Jefferson Beauregard Sessions to the position of Attorney General is deeply disturbing.

In 1986, Jeff Sessions was denied an appointment as a federal judge based on testimonies that ranged from his support of the KKK to his outspoken opposition to the NAACP. His former colleagues testified Sessions used the n-word and joked about the Ku Klux Klan, saying he thought they were “okay, until he learned that they smoked marijuana.”

Via:: Steamboat Today