Walter Becker once explained Steely Dan’s most affectionate satire, “Deacon Blues.” “The protagonist is not a musician. He just sort of imagines that would be one of the mythic forms of loserdom to which he might aspire. And you know, who’s to say that he’s not right?”

Mythic loserdom was the turf Steely Dan

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Farewell, Walter Becker: Remembering the Elusive Genius of Steely Dan

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone