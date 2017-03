By Joel Reichenberger

Thanks to skiing well, a pack of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skiers earned the chance to come home.

OK, they’d have been allowed back in the vans no matter what, but nine U14 club Alpine skiers were fast enough in Crested Butte last weekend to earn spots in the U14 Rocky/Central Junior Championships, which are to be contested March 16 to 20 in Steamboat Springs.

They skied fast, and now, they’ll get to ski at home.

Via:: Steamboat Today