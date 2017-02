By Audrey Dwyer

Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We’ve got you covered with this weekend’s top 10 events.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

A Taste of History – “This and That” from the Fair Family Favorites Cookbook | noon | Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

This talk will center on the “This and That” section of the “Fair Family Favorites Cookbook.” Nancy Mucklow and friends will discuss how Routt County women had to make …read more

