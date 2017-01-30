By Tom Ross

Fans of the burgeoning sport of fat-tire bicycling over snow have a new option to pursue their sport close to Steamboat Springs’ southern edge at the Haymaker Nordic Center.

Nordic Center manager and Classic Crank bike shop owner John Weinman confirms that a special grooming machine is now being used to prep more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of dedicated single track. The terrain at Haymaker is gently rolling.

“We have three interconnected loops to ride …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today