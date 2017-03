Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

12:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of people fighting on a bus at Wildhorse Marketplace.

2:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who was having difficulty breathing at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail

12:40 p.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of a person in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. The …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today