Saturday, March 11, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a fight at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive. Both subjects were arrested for disorderly conduct.

7:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief at a business in the 21000 block of Colorado State Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

10:00 a.m. Officers were …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today