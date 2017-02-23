By Matt Stensland

There is no evidence that a Steamboat Springs man was wearing an avalanche beacon when he was buried in an avalanche for more than an hour Feb. 14 in the Flat Tops Wilderness.

According to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, Jesse Christensen, 55, died from suffocation.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Thursday released its final report for the avalanche, which included information from Christensen’s friend, Sean Searle, who survived being caught in the initial slide as …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today