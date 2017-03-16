By Audrey Dwyer

The odds of finding a lucky four-leaf clover on the first try is 10,000 to 1.

Through parables and fairytales, it’s often been said that Ireland is home to more four-leaf clovers than any other place. Maybe that’s where the phrase “the luck of the Irish” originates.

In the Rocky Mountains, however, the air is thinner, and we still have snow — barely. As a result, finding those clovers may be seemingly impossible.

<inline type="text" title="Irish Proverbs" …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today