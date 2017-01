By Matt Stensland

Officials at Steamboat Ski Area believe the possibility of a fine is working to deter inexperienced skiers and riders from venturing out of bounds into dangerous terrain.

For the first time, the ski area this season began notifying skiers and riders that they could face a fine of $500 per person if Ski Patrol has to rescue them in the backcountry.

The new policy garnered statewide media attention because Steamboat was the first ski area to roll …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today