By Joel Reichenberger

A fall late in the race cost Bryan Fletcher a top-10 finish, but a strong jump and a fast cross-country skiing race still had him in contention for a medal midway through Friday’s Nordic World Ski Championships Nordic combined opener in Lahti, Finland.

Caught up in a battle where he could have finished as high as sixth, Fletcher said he took one of the course's final turns too fast and fell. He quickly got up, and

Via:: Steamboat Today