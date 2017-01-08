By Joel Reichenberger

Bryan Fletcher pieced together his most complete weekend of skiing this season, placing 15th one day and 16th the next in Lahti, Finland, on Saturday and Sunday on the Nordic combined World Cup.

Fletcher paired two middle-of-the-pack jumps with two sterling cross-country skiing performances for his first weekend of the season with two top-20 finishes.

He jumped to 22nd Saturday, then laid down the day’s sixth-fastest ski time on the 10-kilometer course to make up seven spots. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today