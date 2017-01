By Teresa Ristow

As the winter flu season intensifies, local medical providers are telling residents it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.

“We’re certainly active, but we don’t have a sense that the season has piqued quite yet,” said Dr. Brian Harrington, of Yampa Valley Medical Associates.

Harrington said last week he’d noticed an uptick in flu cases in December, many involving visitors to the area and locals who had recently returned from a trip.

“As …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today