Influenza is a contagious virus and can cause mild to severe illness, sometimes resulting in hospitalization. Older adults, young children and people with certain health conditions may be at higher risk for complications.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot; flu season typically extends into spring.

Flu symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle or body aches, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and headaches. If a person gets sick, flu vaccination may make the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today