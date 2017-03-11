By Joel Reichenberger

Maybe someday, Nordic combined will be a sport with World Cup, World Championship and Olympic races for both men and women.

It’s not, now, but that’s not something that’s cost Steamboat Springs skier Annika Belshaw a moment of sleep.

Belshaw won her division of Nordic combined Saturday at the Western Regional Championships handily, but she was less than thrilled, in part, because she was the only girl seriously racing in the U16 division.

For her, the race — …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today