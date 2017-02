By Joel Reichenberger

At its best, ski jumping feels like flight, and on Jan. 21, Steamboat Springs Nordic combined skier Ben Berend flew.

“I remember coming off the takeoff, and it was just so effortless,” he said. You’re not fighting anything. You feel like everything’s working for you as opposed to against you. You’re just getting carried to the bottom of the hill without doing anything.

“It’s such an awesome feeling.”

Friday:

Normal hill, 10K …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today