By Arty Smith/For Steamboat Today

Folk singer Cheryl Wheeler has been a social humorist for most of her life. Her first stage appearance was at age 12, and she has been singing and joking for over a half century.

“Humor has always been a part of my life,” said Wheeler, who will be performing Sunday at the Chief Theater in Steamboat Springs. “My father was really funny, and laughing was a big part of our family. I started talking at gigs …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today