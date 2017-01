By Teresa Ristow

The sale of the old Staples building to a buyer seeking to open an urgent care facility closed Monday for $2.65 million.

The 15,000-square-foot building on Mid Valley Drive next to Walgreens has been vacant since May 2014, when Staples vacated the space with two years remaining on its lease.

A proposal for minor exterior renovations submitted to the Steamboat Springs Planning Department in August showed the building was set to become an urgent …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today