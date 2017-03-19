By Teresa Ristow

The Community Committee for Education is ready for the general public to weigh in on a handful of possible options for the future of Steamboat Springs School District facilities.

The committee, known as CC4E, has scheduled four community presentations, beginning with a meeting at noon Thursday at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

Future meetings are planned for 5:30 p.m. March 27 at Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.; 5:30 p.m. April 3 at Steamboat …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today