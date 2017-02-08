By Matt Stensland

Hayden School District officials are concerned a coveted free food program may go away.

Hayden Valley Elementary School principal Rhonda Sweetser recently sent a letter to parents letting them know the Totally Kids Summer Day Camp free food program is in jeopardy.

“This program has been well utilized and enjoyed by kids in Hayden for the last five summers,” Sweetser wrote.

Students in the Totally Kids Summer Day camp have received a free breakfast and lunch through a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today