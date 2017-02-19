By Joel Reichenberger

Loving basketball turned out to be more painful than Grace Wilkie ever expected.

The Hayden High School senior had a plan for how her final high school basketball season was supposed to end — with a championship.

Wilkie has been a voracious basketball player since she first bounced into the sport as a second-grader playing club basketball in her then-hometown of Calhan, near Colorado Springs.

Her Routt County basketball roots go back considerably further than that.

Via:: Steamboat Today