Loving basketball turned out to be more painful than Grace Wilkie ever expected.
The Hayden High School senior had a plan for how her final high school basketball season was supposed to end — with a championship.
Wilkie has been a voracious basketball player since she first bounced into the sport as a second-grader playing club basketball in her then-hometown of Calhan, near Colorado Springs.
Her Routt County basketball roots go back considerably further than that. Her …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement