Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free yoga session for February’s community yoga practice focusing on Tias Little’s “River Flow: Opening the Currents of a Yoga Practice” DVD at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in Library Hall. The 80-minute practice is designed for all levels to work at their own pace. Bring a own mat and blanket.

The library’s free community yoga practice is for all ages, abilities and experience levels and is intended for anyone …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today