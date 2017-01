By Joel Reichenberger

Four-time X Games champ Maddie Bowman was featured in a video ahead of the women’s skier superpipe event Friday night, moments before she began an effort to win her fifth.

“One of the goals I have in my career is to get more women involved in skiing and also to help us push our skiing,” she said, her voice booming out over the X Games crowd.

She may have helped facilitate that Friday, but not in the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today