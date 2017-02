By Tom Ross

Annika Malacinski, of the Steamboat Springs High School Nordic Ski Team, improved on Thursday’s 16th place finish in the skate race with a 12th place in the 5-kilometer classic style race of the Colorado State High School Skiing Championship at Howelsen Hill Feb. 24. But she and her teammates had to have been distracted by the injury that befell senior captain Jennie Adler moments before the race.