By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team got off to a 2-0 start to its season Saturday, traveling to New Mexico to win a pair of games.

The Sailors beat Santa Fe Prep 12-5 Friday, then came back a day later, still in New Mexico, to beat a team from a little closer to home, Pueblo West, 14-11.

A young Steamboat team delivered as underclassmen racked up goals. Sophomore Lucy Shimek scored five goals and had …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today