Pasquale Rotella is on his way to Burning Man via a tiny plane, which he loathes.

“I’d rather pack up an RV and drive 15 hours and wait another seven hours in line,” he says with a laugh. That was how he used to travel the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: From Molly to Moon Tribes: Inside Electric Daisy Carnival’s New #Vanlife Era

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone