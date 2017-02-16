By Matt Stensland

A fund has been established for Jesse Christensen, the 55-year-old Routt County man who died tragically in an avalanche Tuesday.

The fund website is tinyurl.com/hssm7vz.

Money raised from the site will go toward funeral expenses and other costs the Christensen family is incurring.

Christensen leaves behind his wife, Leslie, and six children.

Christensen’s visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today