G-Eazy will embark on a North American tour next year in support of his forthcoming album, The Beautiful and Damned.

The trek begins February 15th at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston and wraps March 20th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The trek includes stops in Oakland, Seattle,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: G-Eazy Plots ‘Beautiful and Damned’ Tour

