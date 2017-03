Sunday, March 26, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

12:53 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.

7:22 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at Wildhorse Plaza.

4:13 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about loud noises in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today