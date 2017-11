Los Angeles experimental hip-hop producer The Gaslamp Killer has filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against the two women who accused the musician of rape in a Twitter post last month.

The producer (real name: William Bensussen) filed the case Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Chelsea Tadros and

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Gaslamp Killer Sues Rape Accusers for Defamation

